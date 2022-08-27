planDisney DCL Pocket Guide: Disney Magic

Come set sail on the Disney Cruise Line ship that started it all! The Disney Magic – Disney’s very first cruise ship – chartered its maiden voyage in July 1998. The granddaddy of the DCL fleet can hold over 2,700 passengers, spread throughout eleven decks and 875 staterooms. Let’s explore the ship that changed the cruise line industry.

Home Sweet Home

As with all other DCL ships, the Magic has a large variety of staterooms.

Inside Staterooms sleep up to four adults. As the name might suggest, they have no view of the outside world. They are also among the smallest rooms on the ship. As such, they are the least expensive rooms on the ship.

Deluxe Oceanview Staterooms also sleep up to four, but offer porthole views outside the ship. Not a bad view to wake up to.

The next level of luxury is the Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah. These rooms can sleep up to five adults (for the family stateroom) but what sets them a tier above is the verandah you can walk out onto from your room, to enjoy some much-appreciated fresh ocean air.

The highest level of stateroom is the Concierge Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah. This sleeps up to five adults. Concierge Oceanview Staterooms also come in one- and two-bedroom suite varieties, which sleep five and seven, respectively. The peak of the concierge pyramid is the Concierge Royal Suite with Verandah, which sleeps up to seven and has floor-to-ceiling windows looking out on the verandah.

So what exactly is Disney Concierge Level? Think of it as being similar to Club Level treatment in some Disney resort hotels, but even better. Guests who sail in Concierge Level enjoy early access to cruise activity bookings, exclusive onboard meals and other offerings, the ability to rent cabanas on Disney’s Castaway Cay private island, and exclusive access to a pretty swanky Concierge lounge.

The planDisney PDF Pocket Guide offers more details on all the different room types available on the Magic.

Let’s Eat (and Eat, and Eat)

One common thread all cruise lines share is food (and lots of it)! Disney is no exception here, with most food being included in the price of the cruise. But the food on a Disney Cruise is truly exceptional. Let’s explore what the Magic offers for dining.

Rotational Dining – a concept introduced by DCL – gives all cruisers the chance to dine at each of the ship’s main themed dining rooms at least once on every cruise. Parties are assigned a dining location and a table each night. Individual parties (or groups) travel from dining room to dining room each day. Even better – their server travels with them each step of the way, to establish a familiarity and trust that will make each subsequent meal on the cruise even better than the last.

The three main dining rooms on the Magic are as follows:

Animator’s Palate – offering Asian and Pacific Island flavors, as well as fresh California eating.

Lumiere’s – specializing in American fare for breakfast and lunch, and French cuisine for dinner.

Rapunzel’s Royal Table – offering traditional American fare.

Aside from the rotational dining rooms, the Magic offers an adult-only signature dining experience in Palo. The Northern Italian flavors in Palo are legendary on the DCL circuit, but the experience will cost extra, as a meal at Palo is not included in the cruise price.

A popular place to quickly grab some of your favorite breakfast and lunch grub is Cabanas. This casual dining location offers a varied menu of American fare, and turns to table service for dinner. The Magic offers several quick poolside quick service locations, and a healthy number of lounges sprinkled throughout the ship as well.

Broadway on the Seas

The Walt Disney Theatre offers Broadway-quality shows, included as part of your cruise. Tangled: The Musical follows the journey of Rapunzel in her quest for the truth about her life. Twice Charmed is billed as “An Original Twist on the Cinderella Story.” And Disney Dreams – An Enchanted Classic is a variety show featuring scenes from favorite Disney films (think Disney on Ice or a Disney Castle stage show, but kicked up a notch in quality).

Aside from theater productions, Deck 9 features two different outdoor shows, including Mickey’s Sail-a-Wave Party! … A Bon Voyage Celebration and Pirate Party with Fireworks at Sea.

Select sailings on the Magic (and other DCL ships) offer other unique experiences, including Pirate Night, Very Merrytime Cruises, Halloween on the High Seas, and New Year’s Eve entertainment.

Poolside

The Magic offers two guest pools – Goofy’s Pool and the Quiet Cove Pool – both located on Deck 9. The fan-favorite Aquadunk – located on Deck 13 – is a trap door-style water slide that plunges guests three stories down, out over the ocean, and back on board Deck 10. Other splashy options include AquaLab and Splash Zone (geared towards younger kids) and Twist and Spout water slide – all located on Deck 9.

For the Younger Crowd

When the adults want to just relax by the pool or at a lounge, Disney has them covered with plenty of kid and youth activities. All DCL ships offer a range of youth destinations, including the following:

“it’s a small world” nursery – ages 6 months to 3 years.

Oceaneer’s Club and Oceaneer’s Lab – ages 3 to 12 – offers themed spaces like Andy’s Room and the Slinky Dog Slide.

Edge – ages 11 to 14 – gives ‘tweens a space to chill, with flat screen TVs, video games, and a dance floor.

Vibe – ages 14 to 17 – allows teens a place to be themselves (without tag-along siblings or parents).

Pampered People

Aside from eating, swimming, and shows (as amazing as that combination is) the Magic offers other activities for guests of varying ages. Adults have full use of the fitness center, as well as Senses Spa & Salon. Teens can enjoy a spa of their own at Chill Spa. Different spaces on the ship offer additional activities such as movies, trivia challenges, and character meet-and-greets, among other activities. The DCL Navigator App will spell it all out for guests.

If you think cruises can be claustrophobic – think again. The Disney Magic is a literal city-on-the-sea, packed with magical surprises for guests of all ages.

planDisney Pocket Guides are especially helpful to guests who are considering staying at a resort (or sailing on a Disney cruise ship) they’ve never before experienced. The Pocket Guides take the form of 5-14 page PDF slides, which are easily printable and savable to smart devices. They offer efficient snapshots of the resort basics, including:

Transportation options

Room sizes

Food and beverage options and locations

Pools and recreation activities

Shopping

Tips from the planDisney panel

Check out the full list of planDisney Pocket Guide summaries here.

