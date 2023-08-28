Disney Could Announce An Actual Replacement For Dinoland U.S.A at Destination D23







Destination D23 is coming next week to Walt Disney World. The event will run from September 8-10 at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. As part of the event, a panel hosted by the Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, Josh D’Amaro, will hopefully contain announcements for upcoming Disney park additions or changes.

Among the announcements being speculated is a more formal announcement for the transformation of the Dinoland U.S.A. area of Disney’s Animal Kingdom into another IP. The ones teased at the D23 Expo 2022 were ‘Zootopia’ and ‘Moana.’

‘Zootopia’ makes sense as they are doing yet another film, and there is already a ‘Zootopia’ expansion in Shanghai Disneyland. So they could pull a Tron coaster and bring some of the same attractions and designs to Walt Disney World.

A ‘Zootopia’ expansion to Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been long rumored. Initially, the rumor put the IP in the current location of Rafiki’s Planet Watch. This would make sense as you access it with a train like Judy Hopps accessed the city in the film. After the last D23 presentation, it was seemingly indicated that a ‘Zootopia’ expansion would likely be in a different area.

‘Moana’ is also an IP mentioned at the D23 presentation last year. Given that they have announced a new live-action film based on the recently released animated movie, it is possible. However, I’m unsure how ‘Moana’ fits into Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Dinoland U.S.A. is pretty much gone now, except for the Dinosaur attraction. It’s ready to be rethemed into something else. If they do a retheme, it’s unclear what would happen to the Dinosaur ride, which my husband loves.

Most likely, it will receive some kind of retheme, and based on the concept art, it could be the Zootopia Central Station (pictured in the upper right-hand corner.) The building appears to have horns on either side of it, resembling the concept art for a Zootopia Central Station in Shanghai.

The Bone Yard and Restrauntasaurus currently remain from that area as well. What would happen to these areas if the section was rethemed is unclear. I’m sure the restaurant would become another themed restaurant. The Bone Yard could become something else entirely, which would be sad as it’s very popular with the kids.

At this time, nothing has been announced officially. We were just given glimpses of possible ideas last September. Disney will need to make some announcements after the poor showing last time. Given the impending arrival of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe, Disney needs to move forward on some projects. That park area is seemingly getting ready for some addition.

We will hopefully learn what is coming next week!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!