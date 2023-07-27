Disney Called ‘Woke’ by the Wall Street Journal and Other Financial Publications







It’s not just fringe conservative media outlets that are calling Disney out for their (obvious) leftwing politics these days.

Both the Wall Street Journal and Seeking Alpha have taken shots at Disney’s politics this week, and are making the connection between Disney’s “wokeness” and a decline in their stock.

Again, these are respected mainstream media outlets that cover finance, not something like Breitbart.

This is despite assertations from Disney leadership that Disney is just fine and the political firestorm they’re found themselves in hasn’t affected their bottom line at all.

The WSJ ran an opinion piece literally called “Wokeness Hobbles Disney as It Faces the Streaming Challenge.”

Here’s a bit from that article…

Disney classics are classics because they discreetly impart virtues through parables. The mirror on the wall dubs Snow White the “fairest one of them all” not because of her skin color, but because of her magnanimous character, which she demonstrates in her kindness toward the dwarfs. These days Disney is hopping on the Hollywood bandwagon in trying to force-feed progressive virtue. The industry’s problem is that streaming has eliminated its captive customer base, which production studio executives appear to understand even if actors and screenwriters don’t.

The article seems to imply that parents are jumping off of Disney+ due to being force-fed progressive politics, which has led to a drop in Disney’s stock.

Seeking Alpha is even more brutal . It believes Disney’s entire business model is now broken, and virtue-signaling is a huge part of that.

Its headline was “Disney: August 9th Earnings Meaningless In Light Of A Broken Business Model.”

It says that the elephant in the room as to why Disney is failing so badly is “wokeism.”

And a bit from that one…

So the Disney true believers can well take away the fact that the company led in total dollar grosses. But, given its cost structure, that may not bring big time nets to the bottom line. On the other hand, bears will see a creative mojo at Disney that has faded. Remakes of animated classics steeped in woke can do okay, but not to acknowledge the elephant that is indeed wokeism, as Chinese moviegoers, racist or not, believe, should be a wake-up call for Disney.

The author goes on to say that for Disney stock to recoup its value, Disney would have to stop trying to be something it’s not and go back to being the best version of Disney it can be.

“A highly focused Disney in its prime strengths, shorn of its pretenses to have verticals in every possible media platform and its idiotic virtue messaging..”