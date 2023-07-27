Disney Called ‘Woke’ by the Wall Street Journal and Other Financial Publications

It’s not just fringe conservative media outlets that are calling Disney out for their (obvious) leftwing politics these days.
Both the Wall Street Journal and Seeking Alpha have taken shots at Disney’s politics this week, and are making the connection between Disney’s “wokeness” and a decline in their stock.
Again, these are respected mainstream media outlets that cover finance, not something like Breitbart.
This is despite assertations from Disney leadership that Disney is just fine and the political firestorm they’re found themselves in hasn’t affected their bottom line at all.
The WSJ ran an opinion piece literally called “Wokeness Hobbles Disney as It Faces the Streaming Challenge.”
Here’s a bit from that article…
Disney classics are classics because they discreetly impart virtues through parables. The mirror on the wall dubs Snow White the “fairest one of them all” not because of her skin color, but because of her magnanimous character, which she demonstrates in her kindness toward the dwarfs.These days Disney is hopping on the Hollywood bandwagon in trying to force-feed progressive virtue. The industry’s problem is that streaming has eliminated its captive customer base, which production studio executives appear to understand even if actors and screenwriters don’t.
So the Disney true believers can well take away the fact that the company led in total dollar grosses. But, given its cost structure, that may not bring big time nets to the bottom line. On the other hand, bears will see a creative mojo at Disney that has faded. Remakes of animated classics steeped in woke can do okay, but not to acknowledge the elephant that is indeed wokeism, as Chinese moviegoers, racist or not, believe, should be a wake-up call for Disney.
