Disney Bible Stories? Let’s See What AI Thinks They’ll Look Like!







Recently, there’s been a lot of news regarding Disney buying the rights to The Bible. Regardless of the validity of that idea, watching the animation giant take on the Old and New Testament could be interesting.

So, like we did before with the Pixar movie posters, we decided to see what Bing’s AI image generator could come up with. Are you ready for Mickey Mouse’s Sermon on the Mound?

The Young Adventures of Moses? OK, I could see that being a Disney Junior show if Disney “got the rights to The Bible.” However, characters from the religious tomb aren’t exactly toyetic.

Hmmm. I’m not sure about this one. It’s a tad generic. One of them does look like Robin Williams. If the actor were still alive, he could voice David, Moses, Joshua, Solomon, and John the Baptist.

Again, it’s not Disney enough. It’s more like something from a direct-to-video cartoon in the late 1990s.

OK. Disney’s Lil’ David series is believable enough.

If Pixar got into the mix, this is probably the route the studio would go.

In reality, we know that Disney would load their Bible stories up with recognizable and marketable character designs. Why are anthropomorphic mice hanging out with Joseph and Mary? Don’t question it!

Oh, no. We’ve strayed too far from God’s grace. They have human hands and feet! They’re abominations!

Ah, that’s better. I could see these characters lining toy shelves. I’m not sure who they’d be, though. Junior Jesus?

This is probably the best of the batch. It mixes Disney’s more recent character design styles while capturing the popular depiction of Jesus. You know what? I’d watch whatever this would turn out to be.

You know we couldn’t close out this article without introducing you to Savior Mickey. As Estus Pirkle used to say, “Will you come?”

