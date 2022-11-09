Disney Announces Closures Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical storm Nicole is going to make landfall in Florida today. Ahead of this Disney has announced some phased operational changes to their parks, waterpark, miniature golf and some hotels.
WDW theme parks will have a phased closure starting today,Nov. 9. The parks will each have different closing times with the earlies beginning at 5 p.m. They will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10.
“Resort Guests are encouraged to enjoy food and beverage options at the theme parks prior to returning to their Disney Resort hotel. Theme parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time tomorrow, Nov. 10.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m.
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m.
- Magic Kingdom Park: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.
- EPCOT: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.“
Tonight’s extended evening hours at the Magic Kingdom has been canceled.
Nighttime shows have also been canceled including: Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom, Harmonious at EPCOT and Fastasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Typhoon Lagoon will be closed Thursday, November 10.
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
- Guests staying at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today, Nov. 9. We are contacting Guests with reservations to help them find alternate accommodations.
- Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will be required to depart by today, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. We are contacting Guests with reservations to help them find alternative accommodations.
- At this time, all other Walt Disney World Resort hotels remain open to Guests.
- Character breakfasts at Disney Resort hotels will not include characters tomorrow morning, Nov. 10, so we can accommodate more Resort Guests staying at these locations for breakfast.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Source: Walt Disney World
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.