Disney Announces Closures Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Walt Disney World Theme Parks:

WDW theme parks will have a phased closure starting today,Nov. 9. The parks will each have different closing times with the earlies beginning at 5 p.m. They will remain closed through tomorrow morning, Nov. 10.

“Resort Guests are encouraged to enjoy food and beverage options at the theme parks prior to returning to their Disney Resort hotel. Theme parks will likely not reopen at their regularly scheduled time tomorrow, Nov. 10.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. with last dining reservations at 5 p.m.

Disney's Hollywood Studios: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with last dining reservations at 6 p.m.

Magic Kingdom Park: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe and Cinderella's Royal Table will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m.

EPCOT: Closing today, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Monsieur Paul, Space 220 Restaurant, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall and Garden Grill Restaurant will be at 6 p.m., and last dining for all other dining reservations will be at 6:30 p.m."

Tonight’s extended evening hours at the Magic Kingdom has been canceled.

Nighttime shows have also been canceled including: Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom, Harmonious at EPCOT and Fastasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Typhoon Lagoon will be closed Thursday, November 10.