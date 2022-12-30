Disney Adds Behavior Reminders After A Year of Fights In Parks

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have recently seen several fights on the properties. In just over a year, we’ve covered five fights in various Disney theme parks, and who knows how many others weren’t filmed and posted to social media. Clearly, there’s an uptick in rowdy behavior, and The Mouse isn’t staying quiet about it.

According to the New York Post, the Know Before You Go pages of Disneyland and WDW‘s websites were updated sometime over the past month to include new behavior reminders. We tried to figure out exactly when these new “Courtesy” guides went live, but the Way Back Machine wasn’t cooperating.

There is a difference between Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s ‘Courtesy’ updates. Each is themed to be in line with both properties’ branding. Below is Disneyland’s:

We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules.

Here is WDW’s version:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

As always, Disney reserves the right to boot out anyone who breaks the company’s rules or is caught doing anything unsafe, illegal, or committing behavior The Mouse finds offensive. It’s common sense, but we now live in a time where people are willing to do just about anything for a few seconds of clout on social media. The fights are a different matter. Those can happen for several various reasons. They are not always something that can be anticipated.

In short, don’t be a jerk. Sometimes you have to let things go. Let it go. Someone cuts in line? Meh. Did someone take the table you were trying to get to? Oh, well. Did that cast member in the Mickey Mouse costume get a little too friendly with your wife? Just make sure Mickey lets you join in.

And because I love a good in-park throwdown, here are some videos from the previous stories:

This video of a Magic Kingdom fight posted on Facebook is crazy. But I’m with the person who filmed this. Where is security?? pic.twitter.com/rKnRAgFef2 — sweetisme (@sweetisme3) July 21, 2022

