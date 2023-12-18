Did Pixar Announce ‘Frankie’ – an Elf on the Shelf Movie?







There’s a new Elf on the Shelf movie? And it’s being made by Pixar? And it’s called Frankie?!

As much as I’d like to see a pug tear apart an Elf on the Shelf doll, Disney’s Pixar isn’t in that market … yet. Give it time.

Yes, this is another case of AI being used to generate Pixar movie posters for films that will (probably) never exist. However, anything could be possible given Disney’s dire box office this year.

The poster and variations have popped up on Facebook, according to SK POP. However, a quick search of the trades and IMDB pulled up no matching movies.

Yes, it’s another AI fake Pixar poster. They flooded the internet earlier this year, leading to some hilarious and outright grim ideas that Disney may at one point stoop to.

The poster does look great! However, it does have some of the hallmarks of an AI image (i.e., gibberish text).

Although Bing’s DALL-E AI image generator has been nerfed, you can still create somewhat Pixar-like movie posters with the right prompt. However, even the most tepid wording can lead to a “violation” that could end up with your account temporarily banned. Sigh.

We checked Bing to see what it would come up with if we tried to create a Pixar Frankie poster. Here’s what we got:

Check out our previous article, where we asked AI to predict future Pixar films. The best ones so far were the horror movie versions we generated during Halloween.

I would not doubt that the Elf on the Shelf would make an appearance in a future Toy Story movie or short. But would you watch it? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Source: Facebook]