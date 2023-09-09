Disney’s Destination D23 Announcements Were Worse Than Last Year







Today Josh D’Amaro Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, took the stage at D23 and even with the constant Muppets moments and great ‘Hercules’ Muses opening, it was a big disappointment.

The entire event was filled with almost all the things we already knew. Updates on progress and opening dates for attractions. An announcement of a new meet and greet of Moana near her own Journey of Water attraction, which will open on October 16.

EPCOT’s new nighttime show

The new nighttime spectacular is going to be called “Luminous The Symphony Of Us.” Who names this stuff? It will debut on December 5.

Ahsoka is being added to Star Tours. Again, something relatively easy to do.’

The Country Bears

The Country Bear Jamboree is getting a new set with new songs that are just recordings of existing Disney songs done in the Country Bears style. So more IP.

Pirates of the Caribbean is getting a restaurant with the Barker Bird.

The Hat Box Ghost will be unveiled at Disney’s Haunted Mansion in November.

What’s Beyond Big Thunder Mountain? We still don’t know!

Guess what, we still don’t know “what’s beyond Big Thunder Mountain” except that it’s “big.” That’s it. That’s all they gave us. D’Amaro and the Head of WDW Imagineering got on stage and said that there was something coming and “it’s really big” while showing a video of Big Thunder Mountain.

Over at Animal Kingdom, we found out that Zootopia is coming, but is going to be a projection show on the Tree of Life.

However, we did get one big announcement and it’s Dinoland U.S.A. is becoming an area based on ‘Encanto’.

The long standing Dinosaur attraction being turned into Indiana Jones was confirmed.

This sounds exciting till you realize that the Dinosaur attraction at Walt Disney World is already the same attraction that is Indiana Jones at Disneyland. So, a reskin.

EPCOT is getting a reimagining of Test Track. So another retheme.

World Celebration is opening in December and the Figment meet and greet starts tomorrow. Figment looks like he is on steroids.

(I do have to chuckle at the camera)

It was just a lot of nothing much. The biggest announcement was more on the “blue sky” stuff from last year. It feels like they don’t have money, and they are trying to announce something to compete with Epic Universe.

I will post the announcements individually as well, but overall, it wasn’t much. Last year seemed more exciting, and that’s saying something.

Wow! That was bad. The Muppets were there to soften the blow, and it was a lot of talk about nostalgia and making memories with Disney.

People are not going to be happy. They kept cutting to the audience, and more often than not, they looked unimpressed.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!