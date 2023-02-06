Coming Soon: All-In-One Jango & Boba Fett JetPack Replica Kit!







Denuo Novo, the company responsible for creating various high-end Star Wars replicas, has announced its plans to release an all-in-one replica kit of Jango and Boba Fett’s jetpacks. The all-inclusive kit allows cosplayers or collectors the chance to build either version of the bounty hunters’ iconic gear or mix the parts to create something unique.

The Jetpack kit is currently up for pre-order and costs $600. The expected shipping window is between April and June of this year.

The Z-6 Jetpacks share a standard body, but what sets them apart is all the add-ons. Thankfully, Denuo Novo has released a PDF showing what the kit includes. The main rocket body is one piece, but 44 separate elements are included that can turn it into either Jango’s or Boba’s rocket pack.

The kit is a mix of resin and metal parts, with the rocket body being made of fiberglass. Although assembly is required, Denuo Novo does include some hardware. The kit comes with washers, screws, and the straps/buckles needed to attach the rocket pack to your costume.

For $600, this isn’t a bad deal if you’re used to building and painting your own cosplay props. However, if prepping, sanding, painting, and assembling kits isn’t your strong point, there are fully finished replicas on Etsy and eBay.

I noticed in the parts breakout that the kit allows Boba Fett’s grappling missile to spread its “wings.” That’s a nice touch considering that detail is often overlooked on other replicas.

The replica does not come with a light kit, so if you want to have any of the beacons or thrusters illuminate, you’ll have to pick one up from a prop builder or make your own.

[Source: Denuo Novo]