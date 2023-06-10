Connections Eatery Liege Waffle at Epcot Review







Near Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, one can visit Connections Eatery. This quick service location serves an excellent snack known as the Liege Waffle.

Connections Eatery, a quick service option in the World Celebration area of Epcot, serves as an upgrade to dining at Epcot. This quick service option shares a large dining area with the current Epcot version of Starbucks. This upgrade to the former Electric Umbrella counter service option faces criticism for being sterile in appearance.

Despite that issue, this newer quick service location within Epcot still draws crowds. The standard-looking quick service style menu with burgers and pizza should not excite anyone on the surface. However, many of the burgers, pizzas, and sandwiches here qualify as above-average quick service quality, especially for a theme park.

Connections Eatery Menu

Though the menu at Connections Eatery fits the standard USA fast food mold, many other cultural influences connect with this cuisine. With the large areas to gather and connect with others around food, human connections can happen here. Conceptually at least, the restaurant name indicates the goal of the place—to connect.

Another way this place offers connections is by having no entrée on the menu over $14. Also, unlike most quick service places, this one gives you “real” plates and silverware for your meal, making an elevated experience to connect by

Before describing the signature dessert, I should point out that this place offers mobile ordering. Since some of the items are made to order, a mobile order might be a good move when ordering here.

Liege Waffle

The “Liege Waffle” at Connections Eatery costs $5.49. This freshly prepared waffle consists of brioche dough with pearl sugar. That waffle receives strawberries, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce on top. You can order just the waffle at the nearby Starbucks location, but this dessert makes for so much more fun.

The thick brioche waffle remains soft. The waffle stands up to the components placed on top of it. This waffle also tends to soak up the goodness of the fruit and chocolate. This dessert will not overwhelm you with the sweetness factor, causing a sugar coma. Still, this qualifies as a proper dessert.

The fantastic combination of textures elevates this dessert. The pearl sugar provides a crunchy kick and does not melt away as you eat this. This combination of a waffle, chocolate, and strawberry brings a very refreshing dessert within the area formerly known as Future World of Epcot.

One last bonus of this place revolves around the ability to see the preparation process of the waffle with the open-concept restaurant. This place opens at 11 am each day. One might suggest you eat some “real” food before having this dessert. Yet, the choice will be yours. As always, eat like you mean it!