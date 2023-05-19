Cold Stone Creamery: Standout Ice Cream at Universal CityWalk Orlando







Did you know the CityWalk area of Universal Orlando Resort contains a Cold Stone Creamery ice cream shop with new seasonal flavors? Yes, the same international ice cream chain found throughout the world sells its product at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort contains numerous ice cream and frozen treat options, such as Haagen-Dazs, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, various gelato locations, and of course, Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour. Still, Cold Stone Creamery in CityWalk draws a crowd, especially in the evenings at Universal Orlando Resort.

Cold Stone Creamery claims to deliver the “Ultimate Ice Cream Experience” through a community of franchisees passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. This brand operates in nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

The Universal Orlando location serves ice cream, shakes, and sundaes. The most prominent aspect of Cold Stone Creamery revolves around the preparation of some ice cream creation on the cold stone preparation area.

Like some other ice cream chains, Cold Stone Creamery staff can create ice cream treats with several other things mixed in. The mixing happens on the cold stone directly in front of guests. Common “mix-ins” consist of various candies, marshmallows, and fruit.

The Universal CityWalk Orlando location often offers non-dairy “ice cream” for those that need to avoid dairy products. When we ordered the non-dairy frozen treats there, we enjoyed it.

New Creations

Cold Stone Creamery is known for inventing Cake Batter Ice Cream and the place to “Create Your Own Creation™.” For the company’s 35th anniversary, Cold Stone celebrates with new creations. For the summer, this ice cream business has designed products to celebrate the best of its batter and dough flavors, featuring Fudge Brownie Batter, Cake Batter™, and Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, each featured in a Creation™.

Life’s Batter with Fudge Brownie™ features Fudge Brownie Batter Ice Cream, a brownie, OREO® cookies, and fudge. For true batter fans, Birthday Cake Remix™ indicates the time for a party started with Cake Batter Ice Cream® mixed with rainbow sprinkles, a brownie, and fudge. Guests can enjoy Dough For It™ with this Creation™ featuring Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream with chocolate chips, cookie dough, and sugar crystals.

“Our Batters and Doughs made in-store with our super-premium ice cream are at the foundation of some of the most requested and beloved flavors Cold Stone Creamery is known for,” said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. “This, our 35th summer, we’re spotlighting these praiseworthy flavors that are part of so many memorable celebrations!”

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer the Summer Batter and Dough flavors until August 29, 2023. Universal Orlando Resort guests can currently find these flavors at the Orlando CityWalk location. Also, another location exists near Universal Orlando Resort at 8145 International Dr.

Cold Stone Creamery Promotional Flavors:

Fudge Brownie Batter

Cake Batter™

Classic Cookie Dough

Promotional & Featured Creations™:

Life’s Batter with Fudge Brownie™ – Fudge Brownie Batter Ice Cream with Brownie, OREO® Cookies & Fudge

Birthday Cake Remix™ – Cake Batter Ice Cream® with Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie & Fudge

Dough For It™ – Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips, Cookie Dough & Sugar Crystals

Remember, Cold Stone Creamery at Universal CityWalk Orlando sits near the Starbucks location and the Concierge kiosk in CityWalk. As always, eat like you mean it!