Carousel of Progress Issues Cause Sountrack Issues And the Results Are Creepy







The Carousel of Progress in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has existed for many years. It is one of those attractions that desperately need an update, but we still love the nostalgia factor.

Since it’s so old, it does have issues from time to time. Characters often lose their hands for some reason.

Now, a video has surfaced from DandDisney on TikTok showing what happens when the soundtrack goes wrong. It is like a creepy Halloween version of the show.



Once the ride starts, guests must sit through the entire show until they can depart the attraction. So these poor people went to most of the attraction with the audio being off, but they are getting Lighting Lane passes for their troubles, which isn’t a bad trade-off.

What do you think? Could you stand sitting through the whole Carousel of Progress with this audio? I could if there were free Lighting Lane passes.