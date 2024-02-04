Can You Find Mickey Shaped Popcorn At Disney Parks?







In a rather unusual search trend, people are looking up Disney-shaped popcorn or Mickey Mouse-shaped popcorn. Many are wondering if it is real and if you can purchase it at Disney parks.

Is it real?

Yes and No. Mickey Mouse and Disney character popcorn does exist at Disney Parks, but it’s not edible.

It seems the trend has come from a recent Disney Parks TikTok video where Senior Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering, Jonathan Friday, showed off the Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction in Disneyland.

This version of the attraction was not a reskinned ride as we see in Walt Disney World. They built the El Capitoon Theater from the ground up and themed it as they wanted. Including a concession stand that contains Mickey Shaped popcorn.

There are other non-edible versions of popcorn available for purchase that tie into characters.

In Tokyo Disneyland, there were popcorn keychains that featured pieces of popcorn with character designs.

Stitch from Japancomicobsessed on ebay.

Steamboat Willie keychain with popcorn from US Shopping SOS.

Nemo popcorn keychain from US Shopping SOS.

There were many others like Dumbo, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story Aliens, etc. All featuring Disney character-shaped popcorn.

Currently, as part of the Disney Eats Snacks Collection, there is a crossbody bag that looks like a popcorn bag full of popcorn for $34.99.

These bags are currently available on Shop Disney and in parks like Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

So, while you can’t buy the popcorn to eat, Disney-shaped popcorn does actually exist or has existed in some form at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!