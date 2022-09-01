Can Reva’s Hot Toys Figure Succeed Where Her Lightsaber Failed?

Reva’s lightsaber crowdfunder may have failed, but fans who still want high-end collectibles related to the Inquisitor are in luck. Hot Toys announced that the Third Sister will be getting her own pricey action figure.

Based on the character’s appearance in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Reva’s 12″ tall action figure is full of detail. Regardless of what you may think of the former Jedi youngling in the show, the craftsmanship that goes into these figures is hard to deny. For example, Reva has several versions of her lightsaber, each with a light-up feature powered by USB-C.

The figure is not slated for release until sometime during late 2023 and early 2024. Unfortunately, she has not shown up for pre-order yet at Sideshow, but if I had to guess, I would say that she would be priced between $250 to $350.

Seething with ambition, Reva hunts down Jedi survivors of Order 66 as an Inquisitor. She wears the sleek armor of the secret order, and brandishes a unique lightsaber that can split in two to maximize her lethality. Having stared down her enemies, Reva’s talents as a survivor are tested to their limits.

– Newly crafted head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

– Black hair sculpture with braided hairstyles

– Approximately 28cm tall

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands, including:

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber

– One (1) open left hand

– One (1) right fist

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) black colored Inquisitor cape

– One (1) black colored Inquisitor outfit with shoulder armors

– One (1) black colored vest armor

– One (1) pair of black colored gauntlets

– One (1) black colored belt

– One (1) pair of black colored boots

– One (1) grey colored cloak (with bendable wires)

– One (1) brown colored fabric belt

Weapons:

– One (1) LED-lighted red double-bladed lightsaber (power operated)

– One (1) pair of red-colored lightsaber blades in motion (attachable to the hilt)

– One (1) full-circle lightsaber hilt

– One (1) half-circular lightsaber hilt

– One (1) split lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

– One (1) Fifth Brother hologram miniature

– One (1) Obi-Wan Kenobi hologram miniature

– One (1) holoprojector

– Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate

*Prototype shown, final product may be slightly different

**Light up function operated using USB power

***USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required

[Source: Hot Toys]