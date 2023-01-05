Annual Passholders Can Save Up to 30% on Disney Resort Hotels This Spring and Summer

Today Disney released a couple of deals for their Walt Disney World Resort stays. One of those deals was for Annual Passholders who want to visit the Walt Disney World Resort this spring or early summer. Florida residents will also have the opportunity to book starting on January 10, 2023.

Annual Passholders can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights May 1 through July 10, 2023.

This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels.

Save 30% on these Resorts:

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Save 25% on these Resorts:

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save 20% on these Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Save 15% on these Resorts:

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save 10% on these Resorts:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Here’s the fine print

Eligibility

Passholder must present a valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass at check-in.

Valid Travel Dates

Most nights May 1, 2023 to July 10, 2023

Length of Stay Requirements

Minimum – 1 night

Maximum – 14 nights

Important Details

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non-discounted price a non-Passholder pays for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Advance reservations required.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.

You can book this deal by calling Disney at (407) 934-7639 or you can contact your preferred travel agent.

