Annual Passholders Can Save Up to 30% on Disney Resort Hotels This Spring and Summer

Today Disney released a couple of deals for their Walt Disney World Resort stays. One of those deals was for Annual Passholders who want to visit the Walt Disney World Resort this spring or early summer. Florida residents will also have the opportunity to book starting on January 10, 2023.
Annual Passholders can save up to 30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels, valid for stays most nights May 1 through July 10, 2023.
This offer is valid for the Disney Resort hotels.
Save 30% on these Resorts:
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save 25% on these Resorts:
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save 20% on these Resorts:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
Save 15% on these Resorts:
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save 10% on these Resorts:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
Here’s the fine print
Eligibility
Passholder must present a valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass at check-in.
Valid Travel Dates
- Most nights May 1, 2023 to July 10, 2023
Length of Stay Requirements
- Minimum – 1 night
- Maximum – 14 nights
Important Details
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price a non-Passholder pays for the same room.
- Length of stay requirements may apply.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Advance reservations required.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.
- Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.
You can book this deal by calling Disney at (407) 934-7639 or you can contact your preferred travel agent.
