Annual Passholders Can Save 30% On Select Galactic Starcruiser Voyages







Disney is getting even more desperate about booking their Star Wars hotel, the Halcyon, aka, the Galactic Starcruiser. Previously they offered discounts to DVC members, Cast Members, and those wanting to shell out for a Deluxe Hotel on top of the stellar “cruise.” Now they are finally offering the deal to Annual Passholders.

The 30% savings offer is for the following days this spring and summer.

April 15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29

May 1, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31

June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28 Of course, your savings are based on the nondiscounted price. Prices before discounts start at about $4,800 – $6,000, depending on how many people are in your party. The new starting cost would be $3,360 – $4,200 (plus taxes and fees), and frankly, that’s still too high. Oh, and the offer excludes the cool, pricier Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites. Here is the fine print: Eligibility Passholder must present a valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass at check-in. Valid Travel Dates

Select voyages from April 15 to June 28, 2023 Important Details The number of packages allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the nondiscounted price a non-Passholder pays for the same package.

Offer is nontransferable.

All packages are a 2-night experience. Package includes entry to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for one (1) day on day 2 of the experience. This admission ticket expires at midnight prior to departure date. Ticket is required in all Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser packages. Tickets may not be modified, are nonupgradable, nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced. Package includes two (2) breakfast, two (2) lunch and two (2) dinner meals per Guest, with gratuity included for dinners; and one (1) quick-service meal consisting of one (1) entrée and either one (1) nonalcoholic beverage or, if age 21 or over, one (1) alcoholic beverage (where available), or, for Guests ages 3 to 9, one (1) combo meal from the children’s menu offerings, to be used in the theme park only. Entertainment and experiences onboard subject to change without notice or liability.

Offer is only applicable for new reservations.

Limit one cabin per Passholder; Passholder must stay in the cabin.

Advance reservations required.

Offer is subject to the Walt Disney Travel Company Terms and Conditions for

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Vacations. Offer dates are subject to change without notice.

Offer excludes Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites. Except for a couple of dates that were blocked out for a while now, availability is wide open!

If you keep having to give big discounts to get people to come then maybe it was just overpriced to begin with.

