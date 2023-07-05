A Curious Alice Is Mattel’s Latest Disney Collector Doll







Alice’s curiosity has gotten her into trouble again! Mattel Creations has captured her rampage through the White Rabbits house with a brand new Disney Collector Doll.

Don’t worry; the White Rabbit’s house is removable. In fact, it also doubles as a small playset for an included White Rabbit figure. Even some of his furniture survived the attack of the Curious Kaiju.

This is a premium collectible. So, don’t get too much sticker shock when you see that Alice will set you back $100.

The stitchwork on Alice’s garments had better be top-notch for that price. Or at least as of the same quality we saw with Beast Kingdom’s DAH Donald Duck.

The Disney Collector Alice in Wonderland Doll is currently on pre-order. She’s expected to journey to the real world on October 6th, 2023.

Those of you curious enough to buy this $100 will find the following on your doorstep this October:

Our 10.5-inch-tall doll wears a blue dress and multi-layered petticoat with eyelet trim

She also wears bloomers and a cotton percale apron, each with lace trim

The colorful three-sided house is intricately sculpted

The set includes a White Rabbit figure and pieces of his furniture

Packaging display shows furniture pieces flying out of the house

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

The doll is restricted to two per customer. However, Mattel has not said if there are going to be a limited number of these Alices made.

If you’re looking for other premium Disney Collector dolls, check out the designer version of Maleficent we covered not too long ago.

What do you think of the $100 Alice? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

[Source: Mattel Creations]