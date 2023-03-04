16 Terminally Ill Children Head to DisneyWorld From South Florida







As a mother of children with special needs, stories like these truly warm my heart.

Generous entrepreneurs in South Florida arranged for sixteen South Florida children, with terminal illnesses, to have an all expenses paid trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. NB South Florida reports that Raul Rodriguez is the man behind the idea. After volunteering in several rehabilitation centers for special needs children over the holidays, he was inspired to do something special. Rodriguez owns National Health Transport in Sweetwater, Florida.

“I asked them, what’s the one thing these kids would want? And they obviously said ‘you know, go to Disney World. But we all giggled because they said that’s impossible,” told Raul Rodriguez to NBC South Florida.

This Friday, March 3rd, 2023, the dream became a reality and sixteen terminally ill children and ninety adults from South Florida were transported to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. A bus, ambulances, and police cars made the trek along with the children and their families for a weekend trip to the most magical place on Earth. Due to the complex medical needs of the children a large contingent of adults must travel with them.

“We have kids in tracheostomy tubes, so you have to plan to take the pump in and the oxygen tanks and the wheelchairs and the suction machines and the medicines. So that why Raul makes sure that we are well-equipped with paramedics. We have the police department that goes with us to help us,” explained Diana Insignares who helped organize the trip.

Cashmere Porter, mother of Dallas, is on the trip with the group. She stated, “We’re very grateful. And I know all the other families that are traveling today really agree. I really greatly appreciate moments like this because it doesn’t come as often as we would love.”

Everyone agrees that it is the smiles, happiness, and tears of joy that they are looking forward to when the children get inside Walt Disney World.

What a wonderful story of people helping people. We hope the families have a great time visiting the Walt Disney World Resort.

Source: NBC South Florida