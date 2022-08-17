YouTube Star Alpharad Rides Every Ride At Disneyland In One Day

Have you ever gone to any theme major theme park and say to yourself “I’m going to go on all the rides today“? Well someone was apparently crazy enough to do that. That person being popular YouTube personality Alpharad who has over 2.79 Million subscribers as of writing this article.



In his latest video “I Rode EVERY Disneyland Ride in One Day” he, along with nine friends (other YT content creators), decided that they would take a trip to Disneyland in California. Originally meant to be a video rating each ride on a their list he quickly challenged himself and his friends to ride every attraction in both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure.







Now something like this may be impossible to most people, especially with the controversial Genie+ app; But Alpharad purchased the $10,000 V.I.P. Program (don’t worry he complained about the price as well).



The challenge began at 8:40am (as they were 40 minutes late arriving to the park) and their tour guide gave them a prepare itinerary to try and go on every single ride. She did however state that she had never seen anyone successfully accomplish this goal before.



The journey began with the Astro Orbiters in Tommorowland and ended with Indiana Jones Adventure in Adventureland. They almost didn’t make it as when they got in line for Indiana Jones the clock struck midnight. But their tour guide told them that Disneyland Rules state that if you in the line of any ride before midnight the staff has to respect it and let you on. Alpharad and how friends did it, they rode all 40+ open rides at Disneyland.



However it should be noted that the day they went was the exact same day the Matterhorn Bobsleds was shut down for extensive refurbishment. Had they arrived the day before they may not have done the challenge.



Alpharad also rated each attraction at the park on his own personal their list:



S Rank: World of Color, Splash Mountain, Incredi-Coaster, Rise of the Resistance, Mission: Breakout, Space Mountain, Radiator Springs Racers and Midway Mania.



A Rank: Grizzly River Run, Big Thunder Mountain, Pal-a-Round, Indiana Jones Adventure, Smuggler’s Run, Webslingers, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Haunted Mansion.



B Rank: Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadters, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, Soarin’, Silly Symphony Swings, Submarine Voyage, Pirates of the Caribbean and Buzz Lightyear: Astro Blasters.



C Rank: Mad Tea Party, Goofy’s Sky School, Peter Pan’s Flight, Winnie the Pooh, Ariel’s Undersea Adventure and Astro Orbiters.



D Rank: Star Tours, Autopia, Monster’s Inc.: Mike and Sully to the Rescue, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, It’s a Small World and Dumbo.



F Rank: Zephyr, Pinocchio’s Daring Journey, Jessie’s Critter Carousel, Jumping’ Jellyfish, Casey Jr.s Circus Train, Story Book Land, King Arthur’s Carousel and Emotional Whirlwind.



My 13th Reason Why Rank: Jungle Cruise.



What do you think of this daring feat accomplished by Alpharad and his friends? Do you wish you could ride every Disneyland ride in one day?



