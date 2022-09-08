Freelance Disney, Theme Park and Travel Writers Wanted!

Do you love writing about theme parks and themed entertainment? Would you like to get paid to talk about your love of theme parks and themed entertainment?
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is one of the fastest growing Disney and Universal news sites on the internet, and we’re looking for talented freelance contributors! PNP is a fan-powered news site not owned or affiliated with any travel agencies, and we’re looking for objective bloggers to help give travel consumers a voice!
Applicants should be competent writers, preferably with previous byline credits on another publication or experience blogging elsewhere. You also need to be comfortable working in WordPress, be able to take good thumbnail photos as needed, have your own computer and internet connection and be able to flip stories fairly quickly.
Topics we cover include:
- Disney Theme Park News and Rumors
- Universal Theme Parks News and Rumors
- Other Theme Parks
- Marvel (Comics and Studios)
- Star Wars / Lucasfilm
- Disney Movies, Animation and TV
- Related Disney and Universal merchandise, food, fashion and toys
- Related Disney and Universal media like video games, etc.
- Other Disney-related brands
We strongly prefer candidates who are in the Orlando, Florida or Anaheim, California areas and/or visit the Disney and Universal theme parks often. For locals, we offer reimbursement for food, special events and other review-related expenses on a case-by-case basis.
This position is a work-from-home, part-time freelance gig, and writers are paid per article based on word count with bonuses for exceptional view counts.
Due to the amount of inquiries we often get, we can only respond to candidates we are interested in talking to. We may also keep applications on file until we need to bring on additional help. Thank you for your understanding.
Updated 9.8.22
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.