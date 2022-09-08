Freelance Disney, Theme Park and Travel Writers Wanted!

Do you love writing about theme parks and themed entertainment? Would you like to get paid to talk about your love of theme parks and themed entertainment?

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is one of the fastest growing Disney and Universal news sites on the internet, and we’re looking for talented freelance contributors! PNP is a fan-powered news site not owned or affiliated with any travel agencies, and we’re looking for objective bloggers to help give travel consumers a voice!

Applicants should be competent writers, preferably with previous byline credits on another publication or experience blogging elsewhere. You also need to be comfortable working in WordPress, be able to take good thumbnail photos as needed, have your own computer and internet connection and be able to flip stories fairly quickly.

Topics we cover include:

Disney Theme Park News and Rumors

Universal Theme Parks News and Rumors

Other Theme Parks

Marvel (Comics and Studios)

Star Wars / Lucasfilm

Disney Movies, Animation and TV

Related Disney and Universal merchandise, food, fashion and toys

Related Disney and Universal media like video games, etc.

Other Disney-related brands

We strongly prefer candidates who are in the Orlando, Florida or Anaheim, California areas and/or visit the Disney and Universal theme parks often. For locals, we offer reimbursement for food, special events and other review-related expenses on a case-by-case basis.

This position is a work-from-home, part-time freelance gig, and writers are paid per article based on word count with bonuses for exceptional view counts.

CLICK HERE to apply today!

Due to the amount of inquiries we often get, we can only respond to candidates we are interested in talking to. We may also keep applications on file until we need to bring on additional help. Thank you for your understanding.

Updated 9.8.22