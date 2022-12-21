Wondrous Journeys To Debut at Disneyland January 27th

The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is kicking off in 2023. With the new celebration comes the launch of a new night-time show to Disneyland called “Wondrous Journeys.”

This new show will begin on January 27, 2023. Guests can expect “nods to every film released by the iconic studio over the past century, with music, characters and special moments from favorite stories including “Encanto,” (depicted above), “Hercules,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Peter Pan,” “Frozen,” “Treasure Planet,” “Big Hero 6,” “Moana,” and more.”

Along with the new show comes a new song called “It’s Wondrous.” According to the Disney Parks Blog this new song “promises to capture your heart and spark your imagination.”

Ahead of the new show Disney has put together a special look at all things “Wondrous”

The show will feature state-of-the-art projects that “will surround you with blank pieces of paper, pencil sketches, and splashes of color, as the artistry of animators breathe life into beloved characters from Mickey Mouse and Bambi to Ariel and Mirabel. And in a thrilling moment of heroism, Baymax soars high above Sleeping Beauty Castle inspiring us all to fight for our dreams.”

Yes, it seems Baymax is going to soar above Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The special lighting effects and projections will be across Main Street, U.S.A, Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world’s” façade and the Rivers of America. Fireworks will also be a part of the show.

It sounds like it’s going to be amazing!

Source: Disney Parks Blog