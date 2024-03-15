Woman Goes Tits Out At Disney, Swims Topless In Sassagoula River at Port Orleans Resort







There are some things that aren’t encouraged at Disney theme parks. Jumping line, fist fights, getting off attractions while they are paused or moving and exposing yourself. That is what happened when one guest caught another swimming topless in the Sassagoula River at Port Orleans Riverside.

It appears that the woman was swimming in the river, which isn’t the safest thing to do as it isn’t a resort-sanctioned swimming area. Florida has issues with alligators and microscopic organisms in the water that could be harmful.

Besides swimming in the questionable waters, she was topless while doing it. A video was posted on a Port Orleans Facebook fan page. I will not post the video, but there is a copy of it on Orlando Theme Park Zone. The woman’s exposed areas have been blurred out.

Since the Walt Disney World Resort hosts guests from around the world, it is possible that she did not know that it is taboo in the United States. Many other countries have no issue with women doing this, but it’s not something that Walt Disney World allows. Cultural differences could be the reason.

The Sassagoula River is a waterway that runs near the Port Orleans Riverside resort. There is a boat that takes guests to and from Disney Springs via the river. There is no word on whether this incident happened while the boats ran.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!