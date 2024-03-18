Wish Disney+ Release Date Has Finally Been Announced







Finally, after months of speculation, Disney has given the Disney+ release date for “Wish.” The movie came out last November and many have been wondering when it would finally be released on Disney+.

The release date for “Wish” is April 3, 2024.

The magic of a wish can change everything. 💫 Disney’s #Wish is coming to #DisneyPlus on April 3. pic.twitter.com/rBXbsNcE26 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 18, 2024

“Wish” did not do all that well theatrically. In fact, it’s considered a flop, bringing in only $251.4 million globally on a budget of $175–$200 million. However, people searching for when the film would be on streaming has been a top trending search result for months.

The film synopsis reads:

“Young Asha makes a wish so powerful that it’s answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With Star’s help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

If you have been waiting for the film, the wait is almost over.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!