Win or Lose Coming from Pixar to Disney+

Pixar announced several new upcoming projects including Inside Out 2 at this weekend’s D23 Expo.

One of these projects that sounds very promising is Win or Lose. A long-form animated series from Pixar about Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team and their coach, Coach Dan. This will be the first long-form animated series from Pixar.

Will Forte, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, will voice Coach Dan.

The directors, Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, shared quick plot details with the guest attending the Pixar panel at the D23 expo held in Anaheim, California. The long-form animated series will focus on the co-ed softball team’s week leading up to their championship game. Each episode will be told from a different characters perspective and tout different animation styles to meet their personalities. This sounds like quite a unique way to look at a singular week from the perspective of multiple main characters.

Thanks to the Disneylanders on YouTube for providing this snippet from the D23 Expo:

Win or Lose is set to debut in the Fall of 2023 on Disney+.

Source:What’s On Disney Plus