Win an Overnight Stay at Disney World’s Cinderella Castle!







Have you ever wanted to spend the night in Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom? Well, there’s a raffle going on right now that will give you that opportunity, and you’ll get to help a local youth group!

We learned about the raffle prize via the Orlando Sentinel and Alltroo, the organization pledging that donations will help the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The OMYF strives to help in the following ways:

Helps children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk

Supports youth-based programs in the areas of arts, education, health and wellness, and homelessness

Has distributed more than $28 million to local nonprofit community organizations

Those looking to help and possibly win a night in Cinderella Castle can do so by donating $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, or $500 in entries. Each dollar amount gives you up to 8,000 chances to win.

So, what exactly do you win if your name is pulled? Surprisingly, quite a lot:

1-night stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom® Park at Walt Disney World® Resort for up to 4 guests

2-night resort stay in a standard room at a Deluxe Resort for up to 4 guests

Breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Up to four, 3-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option

Private 7-hour VIP Tour Experience including: A completely customized experience based on your preferences Ability to enjoy favorite attractions efficiently through most Lightning Lane entrances Shared insight from a highly knowledgeable VIP Tour Guide throughout the tour

Round-trip flights for 4

Yeah, for as little as $10, you could get a pretty extensive vacation package. That’s not bad, but odds are you’ll need to put down quite a bit of cash to have the best possible chance.

The rally is open now and will run through May 24th, 2024. The winner will be announced on June 12th.

[Source: Orlando Sentinel]