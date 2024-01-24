Wilson Bethel To Return As Bullseye In ‘Daredevil: Born Again’







When it was first announced that Charlie Cox’s version of the Marvel vigilante Daredevil would be reprising his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his run as the character on Netflix, fans were ecstatic. His first appearance back was in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in a very minor role. Then he appeared in the 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series and just recently in the Echo series.







Now, with the character’s re-introduction in Daredevil: Born Again it seems that Marvel is indeed trying to connect the Netflix shows to the MCU despite originally not planning on it. We saw the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as King Pin, and now we will apparently see another daredevil villain make his MCU debut.







Actor Wilson Bethel, who appeared in the Netflix Daredevil series as the villainous Bullseye, has been confirmed to be reprising his role in the new Born Again series. Bullseye is often seen as Daredevil’s arch-enemy, being a killer with pinpoint accuracy. He was even responsible for the death of Daredevil’s true love, Elektra, in the comics.



With Bullseye’s return to the series, there is a chance that Elodie Yung’s version of Elektra may return as well. Despite having only a small appearance in the original Netflix series, they may seek to do more with her character and possibly even follow the original comic storyline.







The series is currently set for a 2025 release as it was pushed back from its 2024 release due to the recent writers’ and actors’ strikes, which led to multiple productions being shuffled around. Perhaps having the extra time to develop the series will prove positive, as many recent Marvel shows have been lacking in quality as of late.



Are you excited to see Bullseye return to the world of Daredevil? Let us know.



Source: comicbook.com