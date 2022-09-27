Why Isn’t Namor Atlantean In Black Panther 2?

The Marvel anti-hero, Namor: The Sub-Mariner, has been one of the most requested to appear in the MCU, but his film rights had been tangled up behind legal tape.



The character fist appeared in 1939 in Marvel Comics #1 along with the first Human Torch and is one of Marvels oldest heroes.







Evidence of the character existing in the MCU first appeared in Iron Man 2 when a map on the background showed a location in the Atlantic Ocean, hinting at either an individual or a civilization of interest.







But now the character will finally be making his film debut in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



However, many of you can probably tell the Atlantean King will not be faithful to his comic book counterpart, as he will instead be from the mythical Aztec city of Talocan.







The character will be portrayed by Mexican-born actor Tenoch Huerta, and will see Wakanda as a threat to his kingdom; Pitting the worlds of both Africa and South America in a war of between cultures.



While speaking with Empire, Huerta said about the change:



“You can take Atlantis from Greek myth, or you can adapt from a real culture.“



However neither Atlantis or Talocan are real places and are both described as being similar to the cultures that created them.



So, besides the traditional “diversity” argument to add a Hispanic hero to the MCU, what other reason could there be? Simple. Aquaman.







Despite Marvel’s Namor debuting two years before DC’s Aquaman, Warner Bros. beat Marvel to the punch when it came to adapting their aquatic heroes. The 2018 Aquaman staring Hawaiian-born actor Jason Momoa earned over $1.1 Billion worldwide. Marvel, fearing accusations of ripping off DC, decided to alter Namor from an Atlantean ruler to an aquatic Aztec warrior.







A similar situation happened with 2017’s Wonder Woman, as instead of being set in World War II they went back to World War I as Marvel had already done that with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. Except this time it’s the other way around.



What do you think? How do you feel about Namor being changed from his original comic origin? Do you welcome the change or would you have preferred the original?



Source: CBR



