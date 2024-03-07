Why did Vinnie Jones turn down ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Juggernaut Cameo?







There wasn’t a lot to like about X3, but Vinnie Jones as the Juggernaut was one of the few highlights in the second X-Men sequel. Although he may not have been comic-book-accurate, the Australian actor was highly entertaining in the role. Sadly, we won’t see the unstoppable Juggernaut in the super meta Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Why? Vinnie Jones explains it during Yahoo! Entertainment’s Role Recall:

“Funny enough, I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one that’s coming out now. I spoke to the director, and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on, you know, mentally and physically. I mean, it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it, and you can’t do anything all day; you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for Deadpool, but Deadpool’s my favorite movie.”

Regarding his time on X3, Jones explained that the role ultimately changed from what he had initially agreed to. The actor had been outspoken for years about the movie’s troubled production. X-Men: The Last Stand director Brett Ratner brought in “so many moving parts” that the Juggernaut’s role was trimmed down, and “they diluted the dialog.”

The absolute best part of Jones’s Juggernaut was the nod to My Way Entertainment’s X-Men cartoon dub. You know the line. You love the line. I say the line to this day!

Ah, I miss the unapologetic past.

[Source: Yahoo! Entertainment]