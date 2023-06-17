Who Are Ariel’s Sisters From The Original Little Mermaid?







The 1989 film The Little Mermaid was a landmark in animation as it began the era known as the “Disney Renaissance” and is considered a classic amongst many Disney fans. The film gave us one of the most popular in the lineup of Disney Princesses, Ariel the Mermaid.



But what many forget is that the film gave us not one, not two, but seven Princesses. Ariel, the main character of the story, was one of seven daughters of King Triton. In fact, Ariel was the youngest of the group. So who are these other six forgotten princesses?







While they did not receive much screen time in the original film or its sequel from 2000, they were fleshed out more in both The Little Mermaid: The Series and the 2008 prequel film The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning. So let’s dive in and highlight these princesses of the deep.



– Attina







The eldest of the seven and next in line for the throne. This gives her a sense of responsibility over her sisters, and thus she can sometimes be seen as “bossy”. However, she doesn’t mean to be, as the pressure of being next in line can be overbearing. Despite seeing herself as the one in charge, she does feel a bit bitter whenever her sisters outvote her in a decision.



– Alana







The second eldest sister in the group. She is more of the glamorous party girl who is always obsessed with her looks. She often likes to go out and go to parties with friends. One time she and Ariel went to a party with Alana’s friend Pearl at a club, which quickly turned into a disaster when Pearl began to act recklessly and almost got them all hurt. Both Alana and Ariel learned to be more careful that night.



– Adella







The third sister in the group. Despite not being confirmed, her physical similarities with Aquata could indicate they mightand her be twins. She is often described as boy-crazy and is often dreaming about being surrounded by admirers and flirting with them. However, she is shown to have a crush on a specific merman named “Stevie”. She has also shown to be playful with her sisters, especially Ariel.



– Aquata







The fourth sister of the group. Despite not being confirmed, and her physical similarities with Adella could make them twins. Unlike Adella, Aquata seems to lack confidence in herself. She seems hesitant when trying new things, such as dancing. However, her sisters are always there to cheer her on. She is also shown to get upset whenever her sisters “borrow” her stuff.



– Arista







The fifth sister of the group. Arista is often the one who “borrows” Aquata’s stuff the most and is rather possessive of certain items. One time she and Ariel argued over a brush, and the two were grounded at the palace when everyone else went to a carnival. While they were at the palace, some gators came to steal the royal treasure, so the two put aside their disagreements to protect the palace from the thieves. She also has a passion for playing music.



– Andrina







The sixth sister of the group and the second youngest. Andrina is often the “jokester” of the group with her constant sarcasm and wit. She often makes jokes at the expense of her sisters. Despite this, she is also shown to be supportive of her sisters no matter the situation.



While these specific characters were discarded in the recent Live-Action Remake of The Little Mermaid, many fans of the original film have a fondness for them. It is indeed a shame they didn’t receive more screen time.







But we can still admire them today and their many appearances in various movies, shows, and even video games. They have even had a limited amount of merchandise.



What do you think of these six forgotten princesses? Should they be remembered alongside their more popular sister?



