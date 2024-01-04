‘What If…?’ Writer Tried To Pitch A Marvel/Star Wars Crossover







It’s no secret that Disney likes to have certain properties intermingle. Many IPs under their belt have been known to come together in various different creative projects, most notably their traditional animated and Pixar properties. There are many examples of this, including shows, specials, films, and even video games.



However, there are certain properties that they are happy with keeping separate, some due to creative reasons and others corporate reasons. Disney has under its belt two popular brands that fall within the realms of science fiction- Marvel and Star Wars. Since Disney acquired both brands, many have wondered what an official meeting of these two universes would be like. And apparently, one writer working at Marvel did, too.







In a recent interview with producer Bryan Andrews, he revealed that one of the writers of Marvel’s What If…? series, Matthew Chauncey, had actually devised an idea for a crossover between Marvel and Star Wars. Both he and Andrews had apparently pitched the idea but were shot down by the powers that be.



He said that Chauncey had written a story that Andrews thinks is “absolutely doable” and would have been a homage to classic Star Wars, but he doesn’t believe that people like Kevin Feige necessarily want to “cross the streams” despite those properties being under the same roof.







In season 1 of What If…?, they had apparently tried to put in Easter eggs of things like the Xenomorph and the Predator in the background of The Collector’s chambers, but some executives were able to sport those and requested them to be removed. However, Andrews revealed they did sneak in a Tie-Fighter and an X-Wing in one of the Season 2 episodes.







Despite the enthusiasm to have some crossover, the concept can’t really work as the world of Star Wars technically takes place in a different galaxy in the past, as indicated by “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.” Arguably, Marvel already has their own Star Wars-esque story, that being the Guardians of the Galaxy films.



