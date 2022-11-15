What Holiday Treats Can One Find at the San Francisco Pastry Company?

With the closure of Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Café in Universal Studios Florida, dining options decreased. With pavement work going on all over the park, other food, and beverage locations temporarily close periodically. Yet, the often-overlooked San Francisco Pastry Company continues to serve above-average theme park food. More importantly, this place serves something besides pizza and burgers. In fact, the bakery here offers exclusive treats for the Universal Orlando holiday festivities. During my most recent trip to Orlando, I selected the “Gingerbread Whoopie Pie” here for an afternoon snack.

In addition to this gingerbread treat, San Francisco Pastry Company offers three other holiday-specific treats in addition to this gingerbread treat. Coconut lovers will find a “Coconut Matcha Tree” for $6.99. Universal Orlando continues to create a variety of holiday cookies with a “Mitten Sugar Cookie” here for $3.79. Also, a “Chocolate Cherry Yule Log” calls to people who walk near the bakery case for $5.99.

The Gingerbread Whoopie pie costs $5.49 before applicable discounts. This holiday design comes with an adorable gingerbread man chocolate piece on top. I felt bad having to eat the little guy. Yet, decisions were made. Still, the chocolate piece tasted okay. The quality rates as slightly better than most chocolate pieces served at Orlando area theme park resorts. This gingerbread whoopie pie looks great so the presentation earns high marks.

My only legitimate criticism of this gingerbread bread treat involves powdered sugar. I respect that the powdered sugar adds to the holiday imagery, but it adds to the unneeded mess factor.

All the flavors you would expect from this type of holiday treat exist on the plate. Overall, this makes a solid holiday option for a sweet snack. This location, which I continue to refer to as often overlooked, provides a “safe” option for bakery case items. Nothing here will dazzle you, but rarely will it disappoint you (except maybe breakfast).

As always, eat like you mean it!