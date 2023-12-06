We Now Have Opening Dates For Universal Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts Near Epic Universe







We finally have some more information on two hotels being built near the upcoming Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe theme park. The hotels feature beautiful and unique coloring and like the Endless Summer Resorts, there are two buildings that are called the Universal Stella Nova Resort and the Universal Terra Luna Resort. They will be Prime Value resorts.

These hotels are co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co. Each location will feature 750 guestrooms for a total of 1,500 rooms. Currently, they are set to open in 2025. Universal Stella Nova will open in January 21, 2025, and Terra Luna will open in February 2025.

A reservation link to book the Universal Stella Nova Resort is currently available via this link. I’m not sure what rooms or dates are available currently.

According to Universal Orlando the Universal Stell Nova Resort will feature “tranquil accommodations, inspired by distant galaxies, new stars and mysterious black holes.” While the Universal Terra Luna Resort will be “inspired by the massive and diverse planetary elements of the universe.

Currently, the hotels are under construction. Here are some current images from @bioreconstruct on Twitter.

Current work on colorful reflective tiles wrapping around to the front of Stella Nova resort. South of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/P7kBEaFv0d — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 2, 2023

Aerial look at work on Stella Nova resort.

Colorful reflective tile at left will temporarily stop when it reaches the construction elevators. Tile at the right is wrapping around the building.

Parking and other ground level features are taking shape.

South of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/RJnYCh8FIa — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 26, 2023

Aerial overview of Stella Nova and Terra Luna resorts. South of Epic Universe. Both towers will be covered in colorful reflective tile. pic.twitter.com/m0vD96fJcD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 26, 2023

Epic Universe at Universal Orlando will open in 2025. These new resort hotels, along with the upcoming hotel located in Epic Universe, will also open.

