Walt Disney World Announced Some Closures Due To Subtropical Storm Nicole

Subtropical Storm Nicole is headed towards Florida and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall Wednesday or Thursday. Currently there is a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties. Ahead of the storm Disney has announced some closures.

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins, Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs and the Bungalows at the Polynesian will be closed tomorrow, November 9 through Friday, November 11th.

Disney is currently assisting guests who have reservations for that time and are allowing guests to reschedule or cancel with cancellation fees waived.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue performances have also been cancelled from November 9-11th.

Typhoon Lagoon will also close on November 10th.

Here’s their announcement:

“For the safety of our Guests and Cast Members, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be closed Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations impacted by this change.

Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay with us; any cancellation fees will be waived. Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been cancelled for Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11 in light of the temporary closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically cancelled and refunded.” What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: WDWNT