Walt Disney Gets Honored In This New LEGO Tribute Camera Set







Another Disney 100 LEGO set is coming our way! ShopDisney just added the Walt Disney Tribute Camera set, which looks pretty cool.

Set #43230 is priced at $99.99 and is made from 811 pieces. Once assembled, you’ll have a classic hand-cranked movie camera, complete with a film strip and tripod. This celebration of Walt Disney’s work also comes with several minifigures and a few unique extras.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse share this set not only with Walt Disney but also Dumbo and Bambi minifigures. Those who, however, do not feature any articulation, judging by the photos.

The “film strip” included with this set features stills from the following Disney movies:

Encanto (2021)

Frozen (2013)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Mulan (1998)

The Lion King (1994)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Rescuers (1977)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Cinderella (1950)

Bambi (1942)

Dumbo (1941)

Fantasia (1940)

Pinocchio (1940)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Steamboat Willie (1928)

Aside from the typical minifigs, the Walt Disney Tribute Camera set will also come with a clapperboard that acts as a display base for the minifigs and three “printed screens inspired by Walt Disney’s The Old Mill (1937).”

In other Disney LEGO news, it was recently announced that two new MARVEL sets are out. Rather than recreating scenes from movies, these two focus on iconic weapons.

Set #76250 is a 596-piece set that lets you create Wolverine’s adamantium claws and glove. Although Wolvie’s claws are pretty much universal across comics, cartoons, and movies, this set is themed explicitly to X-MEN ’97.

Once completed, the claws, glove, and stand stand 14.5″ tall. The claws do not retract, and no minifigures are included. Set #76250 is $69.99.

The next bit of iconic MARVEL weaponry is Captain America’s shield. The red, white, and blue shield is made from a staggering 3,128 LEGO parts.

Set #76262 measures 18.5″ in diameter when complete and will set you back $199.99. Although the set is branded as part of The Infinity Saga, there’s very little to give it away aside from the “Captain America minifigure with its own shield and Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir.”

