Wakanda Forever’s Box Office Drops 63% Over Its Second Weekend

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released on November 11th to massive critical praise. The film earned $181 Million domestically on its opening weekend.







The film is a follow up to 2018’s Black Panther, a film that made $202 Million on its opening weekend and would go on to make $1.34 Billion worldwide during its theatrical run. While not massively behind its predecessor Wakanda Forever does come up short of the previous film.



Now after its second weekend the film only made $67.3 Million leading to a 63% drop-off. The film is tied with the 1997 super hero flop Batman & Robin for a second weekend drop-off.



The film has had a lot going against it. The first being the death of the series’ leading actor Chadwick Boseman in late 2020 before filming could ever take place. Instead of having a stand-in or a recast the filmmakers kill his character off screen in the beginning with Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking up the mantel.







The second big thing going against it is the amount of Marvel fatigue, as over the past year multiple films and shows have drawn less than desired viewership. 2021’s Eternals was a prime example of just because it has the name “Marvel” slapped on the title doesn’t mean people will automatically go to see it. Not to mention multiple Disney+ series like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk drawing in lower than desired viewership numbers.







One other small factor going against the film is the lack of a Chinese release. The film has seemingly been banned from release due to including characters who are in a same-sex relationship, and those practices are frowned upon in that part of the world. Disney once saw the Chinese market as a huge moneymaking opportunity, but as of late, very few of their films release over there now.



With the downward trend the current ticket sales are it is highly unlikely Wakanda Forever will reach the monumental success of its predecessor.



Source: Box Office Mojo



Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



