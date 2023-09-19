Vampirates Invade Orlando’s Pirates Dinner Adventure







When you’re a Floridian, you’ll be used to pirates, especially in Tampa. How do you possibly spice up something pretty common amongst natives? Throw in vampires, of course! Starting today, select dates for the Pirates Dinner Adventure in Orlando will include Vampirates.

Oddly, the attraction’s official website has little info regarding the seasonal event, and the Instagram account only has a few pictures posted. The blurb below is what we could find. So, we had to turn to another source to determine what this was all about.

The Orlando Sentinel had a short breakdown of the Vampirates. The creative director of Pirates Dinner Adventure, Nick Kroger, didn’t try to upsell the Halloween theme too much, calling it “our Halloween filter.”

Fair enough, since that sort of thing is not uncommon for other attractions in the Orlando area; however, some of the festivities tend not to be geared toward kids and families.

Thankfully, Pirates Dinner Adventure maintains its family-friendly atmosphere throughout the overlay. The Vampirates show alters the typical swashbuckling storyline and adds vampire pirates and “more aggressive” music.

I’m all for it because the show’s California counterpart looks absolutely amazing! Tickets start at $72.95 for adults and $46.95 for children. Better seats and swag is extra.

Regardless of which tickets you choose, admission comes with a three-course meal, unlimited soft drinks, and plenty of pirate action. Trust me, if you’ve not experienced a theatrical dinner show before, it’s something you need to see at least once.

If you’re going to splurge on the VIP tickets for Vampirates, here’s what is included for $109.95:

3 course Dinner and Complimentary soda in main show

Front of house seating (first or second rows)

Upgraded and exclusive appetizers, VIP restroom

Priority access to the main show area

50% off alcoholic beverages (premiums and souvenir cups not included)

Your choice of dessert, Brownie or Cheesecake.

Your Team Pirate Package which includes one souvenir Pirate Bandana and one Eye Patch in your Pirate colors, looted from the Captain’s ill-gotten Booty! (souvenirs subject to availability).

Digital Photo Album Access

Free Parking

15% discount at the Gift Shop when you present your upgraded ticket

We’ll see you at the show!

[Source: Orlando Sentinel]

[Source: PDA]