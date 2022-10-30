Upcoming Gargoyles Comic From Dynamite Is Already Their Top Comic For 2022

The beloved ‘Gargoyles’ franchise is returning in December. Dynamite Entertainment is launching a new ‘Gargoyles’ continuation comic series that picks up when the popular animated series ended. While attending Baltimore Comic Con the comic publisher revealed that ‘Gargoyles #1’ has already sold over 100,000 copies ahead of the release and is Dynamite’s highest selling comic of 2022.

This new comic series is also being done by series creator Greg Weisman and illustrator George Kambadais.

The comic synopsis reads:

“All-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic GARGOYLES television classic!

One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was THE AGE OF GARGOYLES. Stone by day, Warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are Defenders of the Night! THEY ARE GARGOYLES!

Series creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS reintroduce the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City is full of attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested, when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious of possessions…an unhatched Gargoyle egg!”

Now it is a good number of sales but you need to remember that when the comic releases there will be several variant covers, including a blank cover. This is likely helping to fuel the high sales numbers as many fans will buy all the different covers when it releases.

Here are the various covers:

Cover A by David Nakayama

Cover B by Amanda Conner

Cover C by Lucio Parrillo

Cover D by Leirix

Cover E by Jae Lee

Cover F Tony Fleecs

Cover G Purple Blank Comic (so artists can draw their own cover)

Along with this new line of comics Dynamite also has the publishing rights to reprint the 1990’s ‘Gargoyles’ Marvel comic series and the Slave Labor Graphics comic run from 2006.

Weisman has discussed how happy he is to be returning to the series:

“I literally can’t articulate how thrilled I am to be writing Gargoyles stories again, both for returning fans and newcomers. It’s just a joy to be exploring a world populated by Goliath, the entire Manhattan Clan, all their friends, and every single one of their enemies. I’ve been wanting to get back to these characters for some time now and having this opportunity rocks! (Pun intended).”

Personally I’m excited to see ‘Gargoyles’ return and I’m especially happy to hear that it is under Weisman. Hopefully this will ensure the story stays true to it’s roots and doesn’t have a lot of changes for change sake that we see with a lot of other properties.

Source: Comicbook.com