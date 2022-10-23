Upcoming Auctions Include Disneyland Blueprints, Star Wars Props!

The PropStore’s upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction is set to kick off on November 3rd, and several Disney-related items will be in the mix. One of the most notable has to do with Walt’s original Disneyland park and the 1983 Fantasyland renovation.

41 blueprints for Pinocchio’s Daring Journey will be made available for bid with a starting price of £400. Only five photos were made available to preview, and these did not include plans or track layouts for the show building’s interior. The PropStore previewed the building’s facade, various cutouts, and the ride vehicles’ doorways. It’s unclear whether the 41 sheets constitute an entire construction set of plans.

Pinocchio’s Daring Journey opened in Disneyland’s Fantasy land on May 23rd, 1983, after the park underwent major renovations. Much like other rides based on Walt’s early films, this was also a dark ride that retold the story of Pinocchio in a loose way. The ride has since opened in Toko Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

The lot these blueprints are in, #847, will start bidding on November 5th at 3 PM GMT.

That’s not the only set of blueprints up for auction. In addition, Hocus Pocus fans can get their hands on the blueprints for the Sanderson Sister’s house, Max’s bedroom, cemetery statues, and the cemetery, including Billy’s grave location. This lot starts at £300, and opening bids will be taken starting November 5th.

Star Wars fans may be disappointed that no more items are included in the ELMA this year. Only three original props made their way in, and just one of those is from the Original Trilogy. The other two are from Rogue One.

Jyn Erso’s full costume is available at a starting bid of £15,000. This set also includes Jyn’s A180 pistol. It appears to be a static version made of resin and plastic. Sadly, the much more interesting costume belonging to Chirrut Imwe is a promotional replica. It is a 1:1 replica and includes the Force-sensitive character’s staff. This one is slightly more affordable, priced at £10,000.

The auction’s one and only piece of true Star Wars history comes from The Empire Strikes Back. Maybe. The auction’s listing statues that this is R2-D2’s foot is from Empire and then later reused in the original Star Tours ride. To get this piece of Star Wars history, you’ll have to shell out over £12,500.

[Source: The PropStore]