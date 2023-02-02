Universal Studios Hollywood Offers Extra Super Nintendo World Passholder Preview Day







Universal Studios Hollywood has recently reached out to Passholders who attended the Super Nintendo World preview this past Sunday, to offer them the chance to come in for an extra day. Apparently the preview event was so crowded that guests couldn’t “experience” the new area like they should. This is exactly how it’s going to be when it opens to the general public.

USH sent out a message to Passholders who attended the Sunday preview. WDWNT shared the following message:

“Dear Valued Pass Member,

Thank you for joining us as part of our first Pass Member Preview for SUPER NINTENDO WORLDTM this past Sunday, January 29, 2023. It turns out you were as excited as we were, as this was one of our best attended Pass Member preview

events ever. As a result, we know that not all guests were able to experience the land as expected. We are reaching out to our members who had reserved for the preview this past Sunday to offer you another chance to visit at a new Pass Member Preview day added for you on Monday, February 6, 2023.

No reservation is necessary. Here are the important details and we look forward to seeing you then:

Event date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Event time: Two-hour time windows between 10AM and 6PM

Two-hour time windows to enter the land will be assigned based on arrival time at check-in, first-come, first served. Last check-in at 4PM, subject to availability.

• Each attendee will need to present their valid Annual/Season Pass to be scanned, along with this email.

• This offer is valid only for the names listed on this email below, which should match the names from your original reservation.

Additional Important Information:

• Check-in will be located at the Globe Gardens, located outside the Park on the pathway

between Frankenstein Parking and the Security entrance.

• Check-in tables will open at 8:30AM and close at 4PM, subject to availability.

• General parking will be complimentary. At the tollbooth you must present this email and a valid Annual/Season Pass that matches one of the names listed on this email below.”

It was one of the “best attended Pass Member preview events ever.” I’m sure it was and Disney should be very concerned about the popularity of the new Super Nintendo World area. Especially when it comes to Orlando. It will be bigger and part of a whole new park at Universal Orlando.

The crowds are going to be insane when it opens to the public on February 17, 2023.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!