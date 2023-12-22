Universal Orlando’s Mardis Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience Is Booking Now

Universal Orlando is bringing back their Mardis Gras celebration next year from February 3 – April 7, 2024. During this event, there is a very popular Mardis Gras parade and guests can ride on some of the floats. You may be asking, “How?” Well, we have those details for you.
Right now, Universal Orlando is booking the popular Mardis Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience.
You dine at a select Universal Orlando restaurant for a 3-course meal and then get reserved seating on a parade float!
The meal will include one appetizer, one entree, one dessert, and one non-alcoholic beverage.
Plus, enjoy a 3-course meal selecting from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants at Universal Orlando Resort. Restrictions apply.“
Here are the restaurants you can choose from:
• Lombard’s Seafood Grill
• NBC Sports Grill & Brew
The price does not include admission to Universal Studios Florida. You will need a theme park ticket to attend and participate in the meal and parade experience. Your park ticket must be purchased at least 24 hours ahead of the day you plan on attending.
It’s also important to note that “guests must sign Parade Float Rider Waiver upon float rider check-in prior to participation. Universal Orlando will try to keep all parties together, but larger groups may need to be split into different dining parties and floats. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the dining reservation time and one (1) hour prior to the parade start time.”
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.