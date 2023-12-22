Universal Orlando’s Mardis Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience Is Booking Now







Universal Orlando is bringing back their Mardis Gras celebration next year from February 3 – April 7, 2024. During this event, there is a very popular Mardis Gras parade and guests can ride on some of the floats. You may be asking, “How?” Well, we have those details for you.

Right now, Universal Orlando is booking the popular Mardis Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience.

You dine at a select Universal Orlando restaurant for a 3-course meal and then get reserved seating on a parade float!

The meal will include one appetizer, one entree, one dessert, and one non-alcoholic beverage.

“Get a reserved spot on a parade float** and toss beads to the crowd. It’s the best way to guarantee your place in the parade!

Plus, enjoy a 3-course meal selecting from the full menu at one of four participating restaurants at Universal Orlando Resort. Restrictions apply.“

Prices start at $84.99 per person.

Here are the restaurants you can choose from:

Universal Studios Florida

• Finnegan’s Bar & Grill

• Lombard’s Seafood Grill Universal CityWalk • The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

• NBC Sports Grill & Brew Guests can book this experience now. To ride the floats, guests must be 18+. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian is is 18 or over. You must be at least 48″ tall and be able to stand the entire duration of the parade to ride. However, if you have a disability and would like to request an accommodation, you can do so by calling 407-224-7840 The price does not include admission to Universal Studios Florida. You will need a theme park ticket to attend and participate in the meal and parade experience. Your park ticket must be purchased at least 24 hours ahead of the day you plan on attending. It’s also important to note that “guests must sign Parade Float Rider Waiver upon float rider check-in prior to participation. Universal Orlando will try to keep all parties together, but larger groups may need to be split into different dining parties and floats. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the dining reservation time and one (1) hour prior to the parade start time.” website. You can learn more by visiting the What do you think? Comment and let us know!