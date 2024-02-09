Universal Orlando Moster Makeover End Date Announced







It seems that the new Universal Orlando Monster Makeover will go about as quickly as it came. The new experience just recently opened at Universal Studios Florida, and we already have an end date for the experience.

The limited-time offering started on January 31, 2024, and it will only run until April 7, 2024—just about two months.

As we mentioned previously, there are two main packages to choose from, each with several options. You can choose the full-face “transformation” for $125 + tax or the half-face “Mid-transformation” package for $65 + tax.

Universal Orlando now offers reservations for the experience. You can make those by visiting the website here. You can still do walk-ups, according to the website.

Even with a reservation, you do need a valid theme park admission to enter Universal Studios Florida.

“Separate theme park admission is required to enter Universal Studios Florida. Parking is not included. To participate, guests can walk-in or make a reservation at the Five and Dime shop.”

