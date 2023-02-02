Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store Treats and Pricing







Mardi Gras kicks off at Universal Orlando tomorrow and runs through April 16. Today Team Members and UOAP Passholders got to preview the new Tribute Store. Along with that preview we have a look at the treat menu and pricing!

Here is the pricing from the Menu Board:

Chocolate Cookie Dough Ball – $4.50

Vanilla Cookie Dough Ball (it is the golden one to the left) – $4.50

Maple Bacon Cookie Dough Ball – $4.50

Marshmallow Pop – $4.50

Mardi Gras S’More – $4.50

Macrons

King Cake Macaron -$5.00

Bananas Foster Macron – $5.00

Maple Bourbon Macron – $5.00

Chocolate Dipped Bacon – $7.00

King Cake Whoopie Pie – $7.00

Fleur De Lis Enrobed Brownie – $10.00

Mardi Gras Mask Brownie – $10.00

Trifle Cake – $12.00

There also seems to be fudge available.

These items are available for Passholders today, and for regular guests starting tomorrow.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!