Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store Treats and Pricing

Mardi Gras kicks off at Universal Orlando tomorrow and runs through April 16. Today Team Members and UOAP Passholders got to preview the new Tribute Store. Along with that preview we have a look at the treat menu and pricing!

Here is the pricing from the Menu Board:

Chocolate Cookie Dough Ball – $4.50

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Vanilla Cookie Dough Ball (it is the golden one to the left) – $4.50

Maple Bacon Cookie Dough Ball – $4.50

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Marshmallow Pop – $4.50

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Mardi Gras S’More – $4.50

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Macrons

King Cake Macaron -$5.00

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Bananas Foster Macron – $5.00

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Maple Bourbon Macron – $5.00

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Chocolate Dipped Bacon – $7.00

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

King Cake Whoopie Pie – $7.00

Fleur De Lis Enrobed Brownie – $10.00

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Mardi Gras Mask Brownie –  $10.00

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

Trifle Cake – $12.00

(Image Credit: Jon Self)

There also seems to be fudge available.

(Image Credit: Jon Self)
(Image Credit: Jon Self)

These items are available for Passholders today, and for regular guests starting tomorrow.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


