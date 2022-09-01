Universal Orlando HHN Weeknd Merchandise Is Appearing

Today is the day that passholder previews open up for the Tribute Store at Universal Orlando. Fans are also excited as the highly anticipated Weeknd merchandise has started to appear.

It’s being reported that it’s towards the entrance of the park in the Universal Studios Store. So far there is a t-shirt and a hoodie available.

The T-shirt is $30 and the Hoodie is $57.

The Weeknd After Hours Nightmare merchandise is now available at the Universal Studios Store. 🎃🩸 pic.twitter.com/slrUkFXcbF — The Weeknd World (@WorldTheWeeknd) September 1, 2022

