Universal Orlando HHN Tribute Store Sneak Peek With Treat Menu!







Today the Halloween Horror Nights channel on YouTube posted a video offering a sneak peek at the HHN 32 Tribute Store. The facade is a comic shop, which is relevant as walking through the Tribue Store seems to flow like a comic book.

Various characters, panels, and word bubbles lead the guest through the room’s story. Each room seems to be based on a different comic book that is featured in the window.

Grave Consequences

False Idols

I love how the painting is done to resemble a comic.

When a figure passes in the door window, a shadow passes under the door too. Very cool!

Screens are used as “windows” that make it appear to be a moving comic. They are also used to imitate raindrops hitting water.

The flickering lights also make it appear as if the “comic” is moving.

There is a Mold-a-rama machine in this section. We can catch a glimpse of it in one part.

It’s the Bride for $8.

Down the hallway, you go. This time, it’s covered in all kinds of HHN comics.

Pay Up

This area is Jim’s Diner.

Here you can find a lot of Chucky merchandise.

I love the light and fire sound effects in this area!

Since it’s a diner, the treat counter is located in this area!

Hellfire Cupcake – $7

Bat Slayer Cake Jar (RIP Eddie) – $16

Stranger Things Macrons – $3.75

Chucky Whoopie Pie – $7

Chucky Trifle Cake – $13

Chucky Smore- $7

Hasma Cookie -$6

Lil’ Boo Cookie – $6

Black Cat Cookie – $6

Bloody Brain Cheesecake – $12

Cookie Balls – $5

Brownie – $10

This section also has a Mold A Rama Mummy for $8

The final area is Eyes of The Ripper

You can see the preview video from HHN below!

Here is a walk-through from the YouTube Channel The Krystal Palace:

I love the comic book theming on this one! My husband is a comic book artist so he loved it as well! My favorite is the False Idols area.

Which part is your favorite?

What do you think? Comment and let us know!