Universal Orlando HHN Tribute Store Sneak Peek With Treat Menu!

Today the Halloween Horror Nights channel on YouTube posted a video offering a sneak peek at the HHN 32 Tribute Store. The facade is a comic shop, which is relevant as walking through the Tribue Store seems to flow like a comic book.
Various characters, panels, and word bubbles lead the guest through the room’s story. Each room seems to be based on a different comic book that is featured in the window.
Grave Consequences
False Idols
I love how the painting is done to resemble a comic.
When a figure passes in the door window, a shadow passes under the door too. Very cool!
Screens are used as “windows” that make it appear to be a moving comic. They are also used to imitate raindrops hitting water.
The flickering lights also make it appear as if the “comic” is moving.
There is a Mold-a-rama machine in this section. We can catch a glimpse of it in one part.
It’s the Bride for $8.
Down the hallway, you go. This time, it’s covered in all kinds of HHN comics.
Pay Up
This area is Jim’s Diner.
Here you can find a lot of Chucky merchandise.
I love the light and fire sound effects in this area!
Since it’s a diner, the treat counter is located in this area!
Hellfire Cupcake – $7
Bat Slayer Cake Jar (RIP Eddie) – $16
Stranger Things Macrons – $3.75
Chucky Whoopie Pie – $7
Chucky Trifle Cake – $13
Chucky Smore- $7
Hasma Cookie -$6
Lil’ Boo Cookie – $6
Black Cat Cookie – $6
Bloody Brain Cheesecake – $12
Cookie Balls – $5
Brownie – $10
This section also has a Mold A Rama Mummy for $8
The final area is Eyes of The Ripper
You can see the preview video from HHN below!
Here is a walk-through from the YouTube Channel The Krystal Palace:
I love the comic book theming on this one! My husband is a comic book artist so he loved it as well! My favorite is the False Idols area.
Which part is your favorite?
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
