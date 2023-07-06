Universal Orlando Announces Return of Their Annual Passholder UOAP Night

Universal Orlando has announced on Twitter that their Universal Orlando Annual Passholder (UOAP) Night is returning on August 26, 2023 to Universal’s Islands of Adventure park. It is being presented by Coke.
We’ve been waiting for this one. 🤩
Passholder Night returns on August 26 at Universal Islands of Adventure. Stay tuned for more details! #UOAPDAYS #UOAPNight pic.twitter.com/AF45YPqBwh
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 6, 2023
At this time no more information has been announced for the event other than the date. Universal Orlando askes UOAP holders to “stay tuned for more information.”
Since it is not that far away, we can probably expect more information soon.
