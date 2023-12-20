Universal Orlando Announced Passholder Bonus Benefits For January, 2024

Universal Orlando has announced new Annual Passholder (UOAP) Bonus Benefits running from January 6-31, 2024. Benefits include a special entrance, food and more.
Let’s take a look!
Special Passholder-only entrance
“Enter Universal Studios Florida through an exclusive entrance from 9 am–3 pm from January 6—31, 2024. To utilize this benefit, go past the Will Call Kiosk by Group Sales. Follow the directional signage outside of the Will Call Kiosk to the right after coming over the bridge from CityWalk.”
Special Food and Beverage Options
Confisco Grille – Universal Islands of Adventure
- NEW – Pimento Sliders – $18.95 + tax
Wagyu beef sliders with pimento cheese, crispy bacon and arugula on brioche rolls served with French fries.
Lombard’s Seafood Grille – Universal Studios Florida
- NEW – Apres Cocoa – $5.00 + tax
A rich cocoa drink made from chocolate ganache and condensed coconut milk, topped with whipped cream.
- NEW – Crispy Soft Shell Crab – $17.00 + tax
Crispy Soft Shell crab, Sweet Potato Noodles, edamame, Asian vegetable Slaw, Calamansi Dressing, Spicy Chili Aioli.
Voodoo Doughnut
- NEW – Specialty Coffee Doughnut – $4.25 + tax
Ring Doughnut dipped in coffee vanilla icing, topped with ground coffee and drizzled in chocolate icing.
Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food
- Quesadilla Ahogada – $19.95 + tax
Birria style Grilled Quesadilla with Braised Short ribs, Black Beans, Menonita Cheese and Queso Fresco topped with ranchera sauce and queso. Served with Guacamole & House Rice.
Universal’s Great Movie Escape
- NEW – Red Carpet Cocktail – $14.25 + tax
New Amsterdam Vodka with Aperol, BG Reynolds Grenadine topped with Prosecco.
Lombard’s Landing
- NEW – Apres Cocoa $5.00 + tax
A rich cocoa drink made from chocolate ganache and condensed coconut milk, topped with whipped cream.
- NEW – Crispy Soft Shell Crab – $17.00 + tax
Crispy soft shell crab, sweet potato noodles, edamame, Asian vegetable slaw, calamansi dressing, spicy chili aioli.
Chez Alcatraz
- NEW – Island Raspberry Punch – $14.25 + tax
Myers Dark Rum, guava nectar, lime juice, simple syrup, raspberry syrup with a lime wedge.
Mythos Restaurant
- NEW – Falafel Appetizer – $12.00 + tax
House made falafel, roasted red pepper hummus, cucumber, tomato and olive salad garnished with tahini and feta cheese.
Comic Strip Café
- Brisket Grilled Cheese – $13.99 + tax
Brisket grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar and provolone cheeses, hickory barbecue sauce and French bread served with French fries.
Starbucks®
- NEW – Iced Vanilla Chai
Iced Vanilla Chai with a Strawberry Vanilla Bean Cold Foam on Top
- Tall: $6.96 + tax
- Grande: $7.39 + tax
- Venti: $8.03 + tax
40% Off Universal Orlando Hotels on Select Dates.
Retro Vibe Lanyards
“Passholders can receive a FREE speciality lanyard from January 6–31, 2024, while supplies last. Get yours at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11 am–4 pm daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.”
Early Park Admission for 3-Park Passholders at Volcano Bay
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
