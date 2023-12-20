Universal Orlando Announced Passholder Bonus Benefits For January, 2024







Universal Orlando has announced new Annual Passholder (UOAP) Bonus Benefits running from January 6-31, 2024. Benefits include a special entrance, food and more.

Special Passholder-only entrance

“Enter Universal Studios Florida through an exclusive entrance from 9 am–3 pm from January 6—31, 2024. To utilize this benefit, go past the Will Call Kiosk by Group Sales. Follow the directional signage outside of the Will Call Kiosk to the right after coming over the bridge from CityWalk.”

Special Food and Beverage Options

Confisco Grille – Universal Islands of Adventure

NEW – Pimento Sliders – $18.95 + tax

Wagyu beef sliders with pimento cheese, crispy bacon and arugula on brioche rolls served with French fries.

Lombard’s Seafood Grille – Universal Studios Florida

NEW – Apres Cocoa – $5.00 + tax

A rich cocoa drink made from chocolate ganache and condensed coconut milk, topped with whipped cream.

NEW – Crispy Soft Shell Crab – $17.00 + tax

Crispy Soft Shell crab, Sweet Potato Noodles, edamame, Asian vegetable Slaw, Calamansi Dressing, Spicy Chili Aioli.

Crispy Soft Shell crab, Sweet Potato Noodles, edamame, Asian vegetable Slaw, Calamansi Dressing, Spicy Chili Aioli.

Voodoo Doughnut

NEW – Specialty Coffee Doughnut – $4.25 + tax

Ring Doughnut dipped in coffee vanilla icing, topped with ground coffee and drizzled in chocolate icing.

Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food

Quesadilla Ahogada – $19.95 + tax

Birria style Grilled Quesadilla with Braised Short ribs, Black Beans, Menonita Cheese and Queso Fresco topped with ranchera sauce and queso. Served with Guacamole & House Rice.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape

NEW – Red Carpet Cocktail – $14.25 + tax

New Amsterdam Vodka with Aperol, BG Reynolds Grenadine topped with Prosecco.

Lombard’s Landing

NEW – Apres Cocoa $5.00 + tax

A rich cocoa drink made from chocolate ganache and condensed coconut milk, topped with whipped cream.

NEW – Crispy Soft Shell Crab – $17.00 + tax

Crispy soft shell crab, sweet potato noodles, edamame, Asian vegetable slaw, calamansi dressing, spicy chili aioli.

Crispy soft shell crab, sweet potato noodles, edamame, Asian vegetable slaw, calamansi dressing, spicy chili aioli.

Chez Alcatraz

NEW – Island Raspberry Punch – $14.25 + tax

Myers Dark Rum, guava nectar, lime juice, simple syrup, raspberry syrup with a lime wedge.





Mythos Restaurant

NEW – Falafel Appetizer – $12.00 + tax

House made falafel, roasted red pepper hummus, cucumber, tomato and olive salad garnished with tahini and feta cheese.

Comic Strip Café

Brisket Grilled Cheese – $13.99 + tax

Brisket grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar and provolone cheeses, hickory barbecue sauce and French bread served with French fries.

Starbucks®

NEW – Iced Vanilla Chai

NEW – Iced Vanilla Chai

Iced Vanilla Chai with a Strawberry Vanilla Bean Cold Foam on Top Tall: $6.96 + tax Grande: $7.39 + tax Venti: $8.03 + tax

Iced Vanilla Chai with a Strawberry Vanilla Bean Cold Foam on Top

40% Off Universal Orlando Hotels on Select Dates.

Retro Vibe Lanyards

“Passholders can receive a FREE speciality lanyard from January 6–31, 2024, while supplies last. Get yours at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11 am–4 pm daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.”

Early Park Admission for 3-Park Passholders at Volcano Bay

“3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty (30) minutes prior to park opening.“

