Tron Lightcyle Run Launches Spring 2023

Josh D’Amaro has just announced that Tron Lightcycle Run will launch in Spring 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort.

We also got a look at what it’s like to RIDE TRON Lightcycle Run! Kinda having FOMO right now. #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/viQA9ByYPG — AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) September 11, 2022

It’s taken years to get this far and D’Amaro played up on that during the D23 presentation saying they’ve been “talking about it, and talking about it, and talking about it” for awhile now.

There has been a lot of testing going on lately so it was looking like it could open soon and now we finally we have an idea of when it will open!

