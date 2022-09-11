Tron Lightcyle Run Launches Spring 2023

Josh D’Amaro has just announced that Tron Lightcycle Run will launch in Spring 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Tron lifecycle run coming spring 2023 – to Magic Kingdom WDW. #D23Expo2022 #D23Expo @D23Expo pic.twitter.com/DKCRbUOqnY
— Tee/ThatsITLA #d23expo (@ThatsITLA) September 11, 2022
We also got a look at what it’s like to RIDE TRON Lightcycle Run! Kinda having FOMO right now. #D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/viQA9ByYPG
— AllEars.Net (@AllEarsNet) September 11, 2022
It’s taken years to get this far and D’Amaro played up on that during the D23 presentation saying they’ve been “talking about it, and talking about it, and talking about it” for awhile now.
There has been a lot of testing going on lately so it was looking like it could open soon and now we finally we have an idea of when it will open!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.