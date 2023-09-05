Transformers Merge with Universal Monsters to Make Frankentron







The Halloween season is in full swing at retailers. So that means it’s time we start seeing limited-edition merchandise popping up. Over at Hasbro Pulse, we noticed that Universal and Transformers teamed up again, this time with Frankenstein’s Monster as the subject.

In 1931, Mary Shelley’s creation was immortalized in pop culture thanks to Universal, and the Monster would forever be instantly recognizable by his prominent forehead, cliff-like brow, and bolts attached to the creature’s neck.

Those same iconic features are present in Universal Monsters Frankenstein x Transformers’ newest collaboration called Frankentron. The Monster sports loads of black and green, as well as what look like stitched-together parts, perfectly mirroring the being’s sad origins.

The Creature’s vehicle mode is a tank, somewhat similar to what we’ve seen Megatron disguise himself as over the years.

Frankentron is $34.99. Sadly, Frankenstein’s Transformer is already sold out.

“The worlds of Transformers robots and Universal Monsters collide with the Universal Monsters Frankenstein x Transformers Frankentron mash-up pack! The iconic monstrous creation from Dr. Frankenstein’s lab is now a Transformers robot! This figure converts from movie-inspired robot mode to tank alt mode and features sculpt, deco, and details based on the film.”

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS X TRANSFORMERS MASH-UP: It’s alive! Welded together from deceased Cybertronian parts, a new creation has escaped Dr. Frankenstein’s lab – Frankentron!

FRANKENSTEIN MOVIE-INSPIRED ALT MODE: Frankentron figure converts from robot to tank mode in 16 steps. Inspired by Frankenstein’s Monster from the 1931 Universal Pictures film, Frankenstein

MOVIE-INSPIRED DETAILS AND ACCESSORIES: Features screen-inspired sculpt details and comes with a cannon accessory based on Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory equipment in the film. Also comes with a blast effect piece

VHS TAPE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Packaging is designed to look like a video tape copy of the movie, Frankenstein. Not for use as an actual video tape

In 2021, we saw this monster mashup with Dracula. He, too, quickly sold out.

[Source: Hasbro Pulse]