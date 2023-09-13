Toy Story And The NFL Team Up For “Funday Football” Event







In what can be considered an odd pairing of two different entities the world of the National Football League will be joining forces with the world of Pixar, more specifically the world of Toy Story.



In an announcement via the ESPN X account, the “Toy Story Funday Football” event will be broadcast on Sunday October 1st at 9:30 am ET between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons and will be played in London, England.

Toy Story 🤝 ESPN



When the Falcons and Jaguars face off in London on Oct. 1, an alt broadcast on Disney+ and ESPN+ will be fully animated in real time from Andy’s room. pic.twitter.com/S13cCoHNar — ESPN (@espn) September 11, 2023

“The first Toy Story Funday Football is coming to Disney+ and ESPN+. It’s the NFL like you’ve never seen before. Coming in Week 4 in the Falcons and Jaguars matchup live from London, will also be… in Andy’s Room, as both teams transform into the world of Pixar’s Toy Story. It’s a very real game, but Toy Story themed. Every run, pass and score, live and unpredictable.”



“Plus a special half-time show featuring Duke Kaboom preforming an incredible motorcycle jump. Buzz, Woody and all of their friends at Disney, Pixar, ESPN and the NFL invite you to watch ‘Toy Story Funday Football’ between the Falcons and Jaguars Sunday October 1st tan 9:30 am Easters on Disney+ and ESPN+“.







The games will feature live animations resembling the different plays during the actual game. Of course, this means that an animation library for almost any scenario has been made to switch between plays quickly. All they need is an asset switch for the different uniforms.



The game will also be offered in its regular format, but only on ESPN+. If you watch it on Disney+ then you will only have access to the Funday Football edition.

The announcer claimed that this was the first, hinting at possible future events. Maybe we’ll see other Pixar characters too.



What do you think? Is having Toy Story going forces with the NFL a good promotional campaign?



Source: WDWNT