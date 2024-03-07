Tim Allen Returning To ABC For New Sitcom ‘Shifting Gears’







Actor and comedian Tim Allen is perhaps best known for three major roles: Tim the Tool Man from Home Improvement, Scott Calvin aka Santa Claus from The Santa Clause, and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. All three of those productions were made under the Walt Disney Company. Tim Allen has a long relationship with the company, both in film and on television. Now Tim Allen is set to star in an all-new series on ABC called Shifting Gears.

The series revolves around Tim Allen’s character, Matt, a stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.

Previously, Allen worked on the ABC sitcom Last Man Standing which ran for six seasons from 2011 – 2017 before it was canceled. Rumors and speculations over the cancellation lead some to believe that it could be because he was an outspoken Conservative. However, that claim was disputed.



Last Man Standing would later get a second life on FOX beginning in 2018. The show ran for three more seasons for a total of nine overall, ending in 2021. Oddly enough, the series was once again acquired by Disney thanks to the 2019 buyout of 20th Century Fox.

Tim Allen returned again to Disney, not for the box office bomb “Lightyear,” where he was replaced by Chris Evans, but for the popular “Santa Clauses” show on Disney+. Allen not only starred in the show he was also an executive producer.





Now Allen is heading into this new show and he’s returning to voice Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story 5.”



The pilot is set to enter production this year with a potential 2025 premiere date. Are you looking forward to Tim Allen’s latest television sitcom? Let us know.



Source: Microsoft